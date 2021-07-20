Fujitsu enters India laptop market, aims to sell 10,000 premium units by March

Japanese IT hardware company Fujitsu on Tuesday announced its entry into the Indian consumer laptop market and plans to sell 10,000 premium notebooks in the country by March 2022.

The company has partnered with Flex to handle its business in India, which includes distribution, after-sales service, among others.

"Fujitsu Corporation has been selling business PCs in India which is always there. We are now launching notebooks for customers in the premium segment. We plan to sell 10,000 units initially by March 2022," Fujitsu Client Computing (FCCL) President and CEO Takeshi Okuma said on the sidelines of an event to unveil the UHX series notebook in India.