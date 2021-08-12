Fujifilm India partners to organize ‘The Unity Run’ with Milind Soman on Independence Day

To mark the celebration of 75th Independence Day, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, has collaborated with India’s fitness guru and legendary style icon Milind Soman for a special “The Unity Run” as the healthcare imaging partner. The celebrity runner will run solo from 15 to 23 August covering a stretch of 400kms from Mumbai to Statue of Unity, Gujarat in 8 days.

Starting his run from August 15, Soman will be accompanied by select Fujifilm India customers to join and support him for a limited stretch. He will be covering an average distance of 40km daily in his signature barefoot running style with an average daytime temperature of 40°C.

Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd. said, “Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, we are creating a nation that is gearing up for a new cause i.e. healthy and wholesome. With the run today, we are proud to be associated with the fitness icon Mr. Milind Soman and create a movement towards healthy and fit India.”

The run has been organized by the industry leaders to amplify the message of staying fit and will culminate at the Statue of Unity where Soman will be seen hoisting the national tricolor flag. After his run, he will halt and visit the NM Hospital, Mumbai to display gratitude to frontline healthcare workers for their courage and commendable work during the peak of the COVID-19 wave.

Addressing another growing threat of undetected preventable diseases, his next halt destination will be at Fujifilm’s NURA Center in Bangalore. At the center, he will undergo a full non-invasive screening with Fujifilm’s technologically innovative devices at NURA, share his experience, and highlight the importance of screening and early detection.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 02:56 PM IST