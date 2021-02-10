Fuel prices revised: Petrol down by 34 paise and diesel drop by 37 paise in Mumbai

Despite rise in crude oil prices in the global market, the oil marketing companies in India on Wednesday revised the petrol and diesel prices downwards. On February 10, fuel prices dropped across the country, down by around 30 paise -- both fuel.

In Mumbai, petrol was priced at Rs 93.49 per litre, down by 34 paisa, and diesel was down by 37 paise, priced at Rs 83.99 per litre as on February 10. Meanwhile, on February 9, petrol was up by 34 paise at Rs 93.83 per litre and diesel was priced at Rs 84.36 per litre in Mumbai.

The fuel prices in the national capital dropped as well. Today, petrol per litre is priced at Rs 86.95 and diesel per litre is at Rs 77.13 per litre, both down by 35 paise.

On Wednesday, the petrol prices in Kolkata was down by 29 paise, priced at Rs 88.92 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel is sold at Rs 81.31 per litre, down by 25 paise.

In Chennai, petrol was priced at Rs 89.39 per litre, down by 31 paise; and diesel’s rate dropped by 33 paise, priced at Rs 82.33 per litre.

In the international market, the crude oil prices have been rallying for over a week now. This is mainly on the hope that global fuel demand will pick up further and with oil producing countries cutting down production of oil.