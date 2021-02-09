Petrol and diesel prices rise: Now at Rs 93.83 and Rs 84.36 per litre in Mumbai

On February 9, the fuel prices were revised upwards, after remaining unchanged for three days. Petrol is up by 34 paise at Rs 93.83 per litre and diesel price increased by 37 paise at Rs 84.36 per litre in Mumbai.

From February 6 to February 8, the petrol prices remained at Rs 93.49 per litre, whereas diesel was priced at Rs 83.99 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, petrol and diesel prices went up by 35 paise. Today, in the national capital, petrol is priced at Rs 87.30 per litre and diesel is at Rs 77.48 per litre.

On Tuesday, the pricing of petrol was revised to Rs 89.70 and Rs 88.63 in Chennai and Kolkata respectively. The petrol price in Chennai and Kolkata was up by 31 paise and 33 paise respectively.

Meanwhile, diesel is priced at Rs 82.66 and Rs 81.06 in Chennai and Kolkata respectively. The diesel price in Chennai and Kolkata was revised upwards by 33 paise and 35 paise respectively.

As major oil producers cut supplies and with optimism over recovery of fuel demand, oil prices went up, touching the one-year high level. Brent crossed USD 60 a barrel.