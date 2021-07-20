Fuel prices remain unchanged for third consecutive day; petrol above Rs 102 in Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre and diesel at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre.

In Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel price in the city is also at Rs 97.45, the highest among metros.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 94.39 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 102.08 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 93.02 per litre.

On Saturday, petrol price was increased by 30 paise, while diesel was kept unchanged. On Sunday and Monday, oil marketing had kept the price of the two auto fuels unchanged.

Petrol price in all metros have now crossed Rs 100 per litre-mark and OMC officials said that if international oil prices continue to firm up, rates may rise further.

Several political parties have protested against the increasing fuel prices across the country. Political leaders including BSP chief Mayawati, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have raised concerns over the rising fuel prices and demanded its reduction.

However, on a positive note global crude price have softened over the past few days with OPEC agreeing to pump more oil into the market from August. Also, as a new wave of COVID-19 continues to build across the globe, the concerns on demand destruction is also being anticipated. Benchmark Brent crude stood at less than $73 a barrel on Monday, down from $77 a barrel peak a couple of weeks back.

