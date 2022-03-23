Fuel prices hiked for second consecutive day; petrol above Rs 111 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre each for the second consecutive day on Wednesday , pushing rates to new highs across the country.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre as against Rs 96.21 previously while diesel rate has gone up from Rs 87.47 per litre to Rs 88.27, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates soared 85 paise to cost Rs 111.67 and Rs 95.85 per litre respectively after the latest hike, the highest among metros.

In Chennai, petrol is retailed at Rs 102.91 and diesel at Rs 92.95 per litre while in Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 106.34 and diesel Rs 91.42 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

A record 137-day hiatus in rate revision ended on March 22 with an 80 paise per litre increase in rates. Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab - a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by USD 30 per barrel.

Oil companies are now recouping the losses. According to CRISIL Research, a hike of Rs 15-20 per litre is required to fully pass the increase in international oil prices. India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs.

(With inputs from PTI)

