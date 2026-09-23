FSSAI Initiates Penal Action, Amazon And Four Other Platforms Named

FSSAI has initiated penal action against Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto. | File Photo

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said on Wednesday that it has initiated penal action against e-commerce platforms over alleged food safety violations. The regulator named Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto.

What FSSAI flagged?

In a social media post, FSSAI described the move as a crackdown on e-commerce platforms over regulatory non-compliances. It cited misbranding and misleading claims, along with the sale and display of prohibited or poisonous food articles.

The regulator did not specify in its post which alleged violation applied to each platform. It also did not identify the products involved, state how many cases had been initiated or describe the penalties being pursued.

The announcement names the companies facing action, but does not establish that every platform was involved in every category of alleged non-compliance. Further details would be needed to clarify the cases against them.

Enforcement stepped up

FSSAI said it has intensified enforcement against food business operators and e-commerce companies over the past six months. It has also been sharing information about these actions on social media to keep consumers informed.

The move draws attention to online food listings, product descriptions and claims. For shoppers, those listings can be the main source of information before placing an order. The regulator’s concerns cover both how products are described and whether some food articles should be offered for sale.

The named companies span online marketplaces, grocery delivery and quick-commerce services. FSSAI’s post does not say whether the action concerns listings hosted by sellers, products supplied by the platforms, or both.

Responses from the companies were not included in the information available for this report. The specific allegations, any penalties and the eventual outcome will depend on the proceedings in each case.

For now, FSSAI’s announcement signals closer scrutiny of how food products are presented and sold online. Details of the individual proceedings will be crucial to understanding what each company is accused of and what corrective steps, if any, the regulator has required.