FSSAI Cracks Down On Bengaluru Firm Over Misbranded, Expired Infant Food

FSSAI Cracks Down On Bengaluru Firm |

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated enforcement action against Bengaluru-based British Lifesciences Private Limited after an inspection allegedly uncovered misbranded and expired infant food products.

The action forms part of an FSSAI enforcement drive focused on ensuring that food products meant for infants and young children comply with prescribed safety, quality and labelling standards.

Misbranded Infant Food Seized

During the inspection, FSSAI officials identified and seized a substantial quantity of allegedly misbranded infant food products under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Read Also FDA Crackdown Tightens Food Safety And Hygiene Standards At Hotels, Dhabas Across Bhiwandi

“Substantial quantity of misbranded infant food was seized. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the FBO,” FSSAI said.

The food regulator said appropriate legal proceedings were initiated against the food business operator considering the seriousness of the alleged violations and potential risks associated with non-compliant infant food.

The regulator has stepped up scrutiny of infant food safety, given the vulnerability of infants and young children to unsafe or incorrectly labelled products.

3.7 Tonnes of Expired Stock Destroyed

The inspection also uncovered a large quantity of expired infant food products.

According to FSSAI, around 3.7 metric tonnes of expired infant food articles were ordered to be destroyed in accordance with court directions.

Read Also Lumding Division of NFR Achieves Major Milestone in Food Safety Standards

The expired stock was subsequently disposed of safely to prevent the products from being reused, diverted or reintroduced into the food supply chain.

FSSAI said the action reflects its commitment to protecting infants and young children while ensuring that manufacturers comply with food safety, quality and labelling requirements.

The regulator continues to intensify enforcement against non-compliant food products across the country.