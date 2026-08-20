FDA Crackdown Tightens Food Safety And Hygiene Standards At Hotels, Dhabas Across Bhiwandi

Hotels and eateries across Bhiwandi have tightened hygiene practices following intensified FDA inspections | AI Generated Representational Image

Bhiwandi, August 19, 2026: Known across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for its distinctive cuisine and bustling food joints, Bhiwandi is witnessing a significant transformation in its hospitality sector following an intensified crackdown by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Inspections Trigger Hygiene Shift

In recent weeks, the FDA has carried out a series of inspections across the city, triggering a visible shift in hygiene practices at hotels, restaurants, roadside eateries and bakeries. The enforcement drive has created a sense of caution among food business operators, many of whom have begun strictly adhering to food safety regulations.

According to officials and local business owners, the FDA has so far issued stop-business notices to more than half a dozen hotels and dhabas for alleged violations of food safety norms. However, after complying with the prescribed requirements and rectifying the identified deficiencies, several establishments have resumed operations.

The impact of the regulatory action is now clearly visible across Bhiwandi. Waiters at many hotels are wearing head caps and hand gloves, kitchens are reportedly being maintained more carefully, and food preparation areas are being subjected to stricter sanitation measures.

Mohammad, a manager associated with a hotel in the Baradari area, said food safety protocols existed even before the recent enforcement campaign. However, he acknowledged that the rules are now being implemented more rigorously.

Food safety guidelines were being followed earlier as well, but after the recent inspections, compliance has become much stricter. There is no scope for ignoring FDA regulations anymore, he said.

Customers Notice Changes

Regular customers have also begun noticing changes in the quality and preparation of food served at local eateries.

Salim Yusuf Shaikh, a resident and frequent customer at several hotels in the city, said the excessive use of artificial food colouring had long been a common practice at some establishments.

He claimed that stricter monitoring by the authorities has significantly reduced the use of such additives.

"Earlier, artificial food colours were widely used in several food items. Following the recent inspections, many establishments have stopped using them. Traditional dishes, including chana dry and Schezwan-based preparations, are now being served without excessive colouring," Shaikh said.

Another resident, Ghulam Khan, said the ongoing enforcement drive has brought about noticeable improvements in cleanliness at hotels and roadside eateries.

He said customers now feel more comfortable dining at these establishments.

"The difference is clearly visible. Hygiene standards have improved considerably, and customers are appreciating the cleaner environment," Khan said.

Bakery Inspection Finds Compliance

Meanwhile, an FDA inspection team visited a bakery on Dargah Road in Bhiwandi on Tuesday morning as part of its continuing surveillance campaign.

Officials conducted a detailed inspection of the premises and reportedly found the bakery to be operating in accordance with the prescribed regulations. No violations were detected, and the team concluded its inspection without taking any action.

News of the inspection spread quickly through the locality, prompting bakery owners and other food business operators to remain vigilant and review their compliance with food safety requirements.

FDA To Continue Enforcement

Santosh Sirosiya, Assistant Commissioner of the FDA Thane, said the department would continue its enforcement drive against establishments found violating food safety regulations.

He said hotels, bakeries and all businesses involved in the sale and distribution of food products in Bhiwandi remain under the department's watch.

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The FDA's recent crackdown has not only increased regulatory oversight but has also triggered a broader change in food handling practices in a city celebrated for its culinary identity. As inspections continue, both authorities and consumers expect the improvements in hygiene and food safety standards to become a permanent feature of Bhiwandi's thriving food industry.

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