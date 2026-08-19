Mumbai Food Safety: FDA Suspends Licences Of 3 Establishments In Malad, Kurla And Kharghar Over Hygiene Lapses

FDA inspections found pest infestations, poor sanitation and food storage violations at three establishments across the Mumbai region | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licences of Hotel Radha in Malad, Janata Tawa & Grill in Kurla and the canteen at Saraswati College of Engineering in Kharghar after inspections found serious food safety and hygiene violations, including rat and cockroach infestation, improper food storage and inadequate pest-control measures.

At Hotel Radha, Malad West, inspected on August 18, food safety officials found live rats inside the kitchen, including one entering through an open drainage line. Another rat was spotted near the ceiling, while live cockroaches were found on food-processing equipment, including a dough-mixing machine.

Officials also found open and unhygienic drainage, water stagnation, grease accumulation and leakage, creating a foul and unhygienic environment.

The food licence was suspended under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the hotel was directed to stop food production, storage, sale and distribution.

Violations At Kurla Eatery

At Janata Tawa & Grill, Kurla West, an inspection on August 19 revealed improper storage of raw meat and poultry, inadequate temperature-controlled storage and poor segregation of food items.

Food-contact equipment and utensils were found covered with grease, food residue and carbon deposits, while grills had substantial burnt food residue. The establishment also lacked records of laboratory testing of food and water. Its FSSAI licence was subsequently suspended.

Kharghar Canteen Licence Suspended

The FDA also suspended the licence of Siddhivinayak Enterprises, which operates the canteen at Saraswati College of Engineering, Kharghar, following an inspection on August 18. The establishment was registered as a food vending unit but was found operating as a canteen.

Officials noted inadequate pest-control measures, including the absence of insect killers, rodent traps and insect-proof screens. The exhaust system was non-functional, while food and water testing, record-keeping and maintenance were also found inadequate.

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FDA Warns Of Strict Action

The FDA said food establishments would be required to rectify the violations and comply with prescribed food safety standards before further action is considered. It warned that strict action would continue against establishments found violating food safety and hygiene norms.

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