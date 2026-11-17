Deutsche Bank |

Mumbai: Deutsche Bank is facing renewed scrutiny after whistleblowers leaked more than 15 million internal documents, raising serious questions about the German lender's corporate governance, compliance practices and relationships with wealthy clients.

The documents, examined as part of the Inside Deutsche Bank investigation led by the international media partners, contain allegations of financial irregularities, management failures and questionable risk-taking.

Read Also Deutsche Bank Uses AI To Cut Project Timelines From Years To Months, Expands India Tech Role

What Do The Leaked Files Reveal?

The massive document leak includes internal emails, board meeting records, compliance reports, employee conversations and confidential investigations. According to the investigation, the records suggest that Deutsche Bank struggled with internal controls despite repeated commitments to strengthen governance and address past controversies. The findings also raise questions about financial disclosures and accounting practices.

CEO Christian Sewing Under Spotlight

Chief Executive Christian Sewing, who took charge in 2018, has been credited with improving Deutsche Bank's financial performance. However, the leaked records reportedly indicate that Sewing privately encouraged greater risk-taking, expressed frustration with compliance requirements and did not fully disclose certain problems to shareholders. These findings challenge the bank's public narrative of transformation.

Epstein, Trump And Russian Connections

The investigation also examines previously undisclosed details concerning Deutsche Bank's relationships with Jeffrey Epstein, US President Donald Trump and Russian oligarch clients. Two whistleblowers reportedly cited concerns about Russian-linked accounts as a major reason for releasing the documents. More than 200 journalists from international media organisations participated in examining the records.

Read Also How Houthis Are Using Jeffrey Epstein Files To Target Saudi Arabia In Propaganda War

Deutsche Bank Responds

Deutsche Bank rejected suggestions that the findings reflected its current operations, saying several issues dated back years or even decades. The lender maintained that relevant matters had been reviewed and discussed with regulators.

It also highlighted investments of €7 billion between 2019 and 2025 to strengthen compliance and internal controls. The bank insisted that its transformation under Sewing had received recognition from regulators, investors and other stakeholders.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!