From Neeraj Chopra To Manu Bhaker: The Rising Brand Value Of India's OIympic Stars

As the Paris Olympics 2024, officially known as Games of the XXXIII Olympiad concluded on August 11, 2024 in France, with India securing the 71st spot in the overall medal tally, with a total of 6 medals including one silver and five bronze medals.

A total of 117 athletes from the country participated in the Paris Olympics this year with 70 men and 47 women.

Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver in the Men's Javelin Throw. Manu Bhaker earned bronze in both the Women's 10m Air Pistol and the Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol events. Swapnil Kusale won bronze in the Men's Rifle 3 Position, while Aman Sehrawat brought home another bronze in Men's 57kg Freestyle Wrestling. The Indian Men's Hockey Team also made headlines by securing bronze after defeating Spain 2-1.

Following this, the brand value of these olympics stars also reported a meteoric rise. As per reports, among these stars, Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker stand out as the most sought-after endorsers, with a growing list of brands competing to sign them.

Neeraj Chopra’s Endorsement Boom

According to The Times of India report, the javelin star of the country, Neeraj Chopra although missed the gold but earned the silver medal this time at the Paris 2024, has reported a surge in his brand value.

The javelin star of the country, Neeraj Chopra

The report, citing industry sources added that Neeraj Chopra's brand value has surged by 40 to 50 per cent post-Olympics.

Divyanshu Singh, COO at JSW Sports, which manages Chopra’s portfolio, shared with The Times of India that Chopra is already in discussions with 10-15 new brands.

Chopra’s current brand portfolio includes 21 names, spanning across various categories. With several deals in advanced stages, his endorsement list is expected to grow to 32-34 by the end of the year, added the report.

Manu Bhaker: The New Endorsement Star

Manu Bhaker, a name that has secured a place in every Indian heart, won two bronze for the country in shooting.

As per The Times of India report, Bhaker endorsement fees have jumped 6 to 7 times since the Olympics, now standing at Rs 20 to 25 lakh per deal.

Manu Bhaker: The New Endorsement Star

Neerav Tomar, MD at IOS Sports and Entertainment, revealed that Bhaker is currently in talks with over 50 brands, including global giants like KFC. Bhaker’s team is focused on securing long-term deals, expecting to finalise 5-6 endorsements soon, reported The Times of India.

P.R. Sreejesh - Men's Hockey Team goalkeeper

P.R. Sreejesh, a veteran hockey goalkeeper who recently announced his retirement, remains a key figure in the endorsement space.

According to The Times of India report, Sreejesh’s brand value has increased by 20 to 30 per cent.

P.R. Sreejesh - Men's Hockey Team goalkeeper

He has also recently struck a deal with food delivery giant Zomato for a celebratory campaign, adding to his existing partnerships with brands like Cadbury and Jio Cinema, added the report.

Other Athletes

Apart from this, young athletes like shuttler Lakshya Sen and shooter Arjun Babuta, also have seen a surge in their marketability. Sen’s brand value has surged by 40 to 50 per cent. Similarly, Babuta’s has grown by 15 to 20 per cent, as reported by The Times of India.