From MSME to Real Estate: Key takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman’s big press conference

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday sought to clear the air around Prime Minister's self-reliance call, saying it does not mean that India will look only inwards and become an "isolationist" country.

She said that the call talks about a confident India which can rest on its strengths and also contribute to the globe.

India has the capability and entrepreneurship to built capabilities and help the world, the minister added.

"Certainly when he (Prime Minister) says 'aatmanirbhar' Bharat, it is not to look inwards and cut India to become an isolationist country.

Here are the key takeaways:

₹20 Lakh Crore Economic Package Tranche 1: ~ ₹5.9 Lakh Crores

§ MSME: ₹3.7 Lakh Crore

o ₹3 lakh Crore collateral-free automatic loans with 4-year tenure and are 100% guaranteed – Aim is to benefit 45 lakh units to help resume activity and safeguard jobs