Nirmala’s big announcement: Twitter praises relief measures for MSMEs, Income Tax Payers, reduced TDS

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a press conference, announcing a slew of measures to support people and businesses affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown.
The measures are a part of the 20 lakh crore economic package that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about on Tuesday. A slew of liquidity measures were announced on Wednesday for the millions of small businesses reeling under the impact of COVID-19 lockdown. measures such as , including collateral-free automatic loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore.
Reacting to the same, many on Twitter hailed the measures, stating that they'd be "excellent for the economy".
"All my life my MSME friends kept on crying loans nahin milte. Today they plugged that hole and now they say it ain't a stimulus. I mean there is no pleasing some people," wrote one Twitter user.
Not everyone however was pleased. As one Twitter user put it, As far as Science and Technology is concerned, this is draconian and monumentally regressive. Most hi-tech equipments used in the domain of the sciences, esp Biology, are not made in India. How will Government research centres and labs function? MADNESS."
