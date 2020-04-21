From loss of jobs in the Middle East to rising unemployment back home, here's how the oil price crash will affect India

For weeks media was full of reports of oil tanker charter prices firming up. These tankers were being used to stock the excess oil produced. By last fortnight, empty crude oil tankers were hard to come by. Now the rentals of these oil tankers are beginning to hurt, and oil prices have been slipping sharply.

Clearly, demand for oil has collapsed thanks to Covid-19 lockdowns, and supply was still high. Among the countries that are likely to be most savagely hit are the US (The world’s largest oil producer, countries in the Middle East (particularly Saudi Arabia which is the second largest producer), Russia and other oil exporters. Iran and Russia may be less hurt because they were already coping with sanctions imposed by the US and had lost much of their oil income.

Beneficiaries are likely to be big oil importers – especially China and India. But for India it could be a double-edged situation. True, its oil bills will fall. But a drop of oil income in the Middle East will mean a slowdown on fresh recruitment, a slashing down of existing jobs, and stoppage of work on major (ambitious) civil contracts. War torn Iraq was viewed as a goldmine for Indian contractors. Even Abu Dhabi, usually seen to be rolling in surplus cash, opted to debut in the loans market with a request for $2 billion.

That could mean many Indians losing their jobs in the Middle East. India is one of the biggest recipients of remittances (see chart). There could be steep fall in remittances – it was $68.97 billion last year, which is a bit of a climbdown from a peak of $70.14 billion in 2014. Falling remittances and rising unemployment will hit India hard, offsetting some of the benefits accruing from the fall in oil prices.