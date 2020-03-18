From health insurance cover to online transactions: Here are financial tips for Indians to battle coronavirus

As the number of coronavirus cases increase and cross the 1 lakh mark globally and World Health Organisation (WHO) terming the disease as a pandemic, the government has put restrictions in place to contain the spread of virus.

From travel restrictions to social distancing, our government has been taking efforts to stop the spread of the disease. People have also been asked to work from home to restrict being in contact with people.

Well, the situation is pretty bad out there and one needs to be fully prepared for whatever may happen while we battle the deadly virus. So we have put together some personal finance tips that will help you during these tough times;

1. Insurance cover

There's no doubt that the government officials are trying their best to provide bes facilities to the affected people. However, it is important to have an insurance cover because you can get treated at private hospitals without worrying about the finances.Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has already asked insurers to attend the claims filed by the coronavirus patients.

Well, it is also important that one has life insurance cover to avoid any distress during unfortunate times due to the virus.

2. Online transactions

It is also advisable to make as many transactions online to avoid going out in public. You can use net bankin or online debit/credit card transactions to buy your essential commodities or when you order food online. You can even make investments online if you wish too as markets are crashing and investments are cheaper amid the coronavirus outbreak.