From Cradle To Fortune: Narayana Murthy Gifts Grandson ₹240 Cr Stake In Infosys, Descendants Of Co-founders Hold Combined 14.78%

Narayana Murthy | Image: Wikipedia

Imagine being just four months old and already a millionaire. Sounds like a fairy tale, doesn't it?

Well, for Ekagarh Rohan Murty, the newest addition to the Murty family, this dream has turned into a reality. Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, has gifted his grandson, Ekagarh, a stake in the renowned tech giant.

In an action that's captured headlines, Narayana Murthy gifted his grandson 15 lakh shares of Infosys, equivalent to 0.04 per cent stake in the company. Valued at over Rs 240 crore, this gift has officially crowned Ekagarh as one of the youngest millionaires in India.

Who is Ekagarh Rohan Murty?

Ekagrah, born on November 10 last year in Bengaluru, is the third grandchild of Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy. He is the child of Rohan Murthy and Aparna Krishnan. Despite the substantial value of the shares he owns, Ekagrah won't have immediate access to this wealth. Typically, such shares are held in a trust managed by adults until he reaches a certain age.

What is the current status of Narayana Murthy stake in Infosys now?

After all this , the most recent question that naturally arises is the status of Narayana Murthy stake in Infosys now, alongside the positions held by his other family members and grandchildren within the company.

With this recent transaction, Narayana Murthy's personal stake in Infosys now stands at 0.36 per cent. Delving deeper into the Murthy family's involvement in Infosys, attention turns to Narayana Murthy's daughter, Akshata Murty, who holds a 1.05 per cent stake in the company. Akshata, known for her diverse pursuits including her marriage to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.

Did you know that the legacy of Infosys, extends beyond its founders?

The grandchildren of some of Infosys's founding members are now significant shareholders in the company. Take Nandan Nilekani, for instance. His grandson, Tanush Nilekani Chandra, recently acquired 7.7 lakh shares, originally held by Nilekani's daughter Janhavi. With these shares valued at Rs 124 crore, Tanush now holds a considerable stake of approximately 0.09 per cent in Infosys, amounting to Rs 530 crore.

S D Shibulal, another co-founder, has also passed down a substantial portion of his shares to family members. His grandson, Milan Shibulal Manchanda, now possesses over 69 lakh shares in Infosys, valued at Rs 1,100 crore, constituting a 0.19 per cent stake in the company. Similarly, Shibulal's daughter, Shruti Shibulal, has ensured her daughter, Nikita Shibulal Manchanda, inherits a significant stake in Infosys, with over 69 lakh shares to her name.

Collectively, the promoters and their descendants maintain a stake of 14.78 per cent in the company.

Did you know that in 1981, Narayana Murthy and six other co-founders launched Infosys?

Founded in 1981, Infosys began its journey with an initial investment of Rs 10,000 from Sudha Murty, Narayana Murthy's wife, who has recently taken on the role of a Rajya Sabha member.

Except for Ashok Arora, who left the software services exporter in 1989 to settle in the US, every co-founder has achieved billionaire status since then.