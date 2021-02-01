From 'asset monetisation' of airports to privatisation of PSBs: Why are critics accusing Modi govt of putting 'India on sale'?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a Rs 1,75,000 disinvestment target in the upcoming year and asset monetisation of infrastructure projects, inviting "privatisation" criticism of opposition parties.

She proposed permitting sset monetisation through Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvIT) to augment funds for the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

Let us take a look at her speech announcing asset monetisation of roads, airports, railway freight corridors and sports stadiums among others.

Asset Monetisation: Excerpts from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech

Monetizing operating public infrastructure assets is a very important financing option for new infrastructure construction. A “National Monetization Pipeline” of potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched. An Asset Monetization dashboard will also be created for tracking the progress and to provide visibility to investors. Some important measures in the direction of monetisation are:

a. National Highways Authority of India and PGCIL each have sponsored one InvIT that will attract international and domestic institutional investors. Five operational roads with an estimated enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crores are being transferred to the NHAI InvIT. Similarily, transmission assets of a value of Rs 7,000 crores will be transferred to the PGCIL InvIT.

b. Railways will monetise Dedicated Freight Corridor assets for operations and maintenance, after commissioning.

c. The next lot of Airports will be monetised for operations and management concession.

d. Other core infrastructure assets that will be rolled out under the Asset Monetization Programme are: (i) NHAI Operational Toll Roads (ii) Transmission Assets of PGCIL (iii) Oil and Gas Pipelines of GAIL, IOCL and HPCL (iv) AAI Airports in Tier II and III cities, (v) Other Railway Infrastructure Assets (vi) Warehousing Assets of CPSEs such as Central Warehousing Corporation and NAFED among others and (vii) Sports Stadiums.

Sitharaman also announced disinvestment and strategic sale target of the year, proposing privatization of two Public Sector Banks and one General Insurance company in the year 2021-22.