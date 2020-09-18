FPJ Fast Facts: Why did Google take down Paytm and Paytm First Games from its Playstore?

Paytm and Paytm First Games is not available in playstore now for downloads and updates. This is because Google found these applications were violating its gambling policies it follows in India.

Some facts:

- In a blog post, Google said it doesn't allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting.

- If an app in Google Playstore leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies.

- Paytm has been notified of the violation before the removal of the app from Google Play.

- If Paytm does not abide by the rules of Google and repeat policy violations, it can even terminate other accounts of Paytm as well.

- In a statement, Paytm has ensured that users' money is safe.

- At present, only two apps associated with Paytm are removed, other Paytm applications are still there in the playstore.

- In the past, Mobikwik was also suspended after it promoted the Aarogya Setu app in its application.

- Other Google policies around fantasy gaming apps: Developers must have a valid gambling license for each country in which the app is distributed; App must not be purchasable as a paid app on Google Play, nor use Google Play In-app Billing; among others.