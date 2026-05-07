FPJ-CareEdge Annual Report Awards 2025 Celebrates Transparency, Governance & Corporate Leadership

Mumbai: The fourth edition of the Free Press Journal and CareEdge Annual Report Awards brought together some of India’s most respected corporate leaders, policymakers, investors, and governance experts in Mumbai to celebrate excellence in corporate reporting, transparency, and stakeholder accountability.

The evening highlighted the growing importance of annual reports as more than statutory disclosures, positioning them instead as reflections of an organisation’s governance standards, strategic clarity, sustainability outlook, and long-term vision. Addressing the audience, FPJ President Abhishek Karnani said strong annual reporting helps reinforce higher standards of transparency and encourages better corporate practices across India Inc.

Abhishek Karnani also outlined FPJ’s broader ambition of transforming the awards platform into a credible corporate think tank focused on conversations around governance, accountability, and best practices. He noted that transparency remains central to FPJ’s own growth journey, highlighting that the publication is now Mumbai’s second-largest English daily and the only one with circulation certified by the Audit Bureau of Circulation.

CareEdge, the knowledge partner for the awards, emphasised the evolving nature of corporate reporting. Swati Agarwal, CEO – Advisory, Care Analytics & Advisory Pvt Ltd, said annual reports today go beyond financial disclosures and increasingly incorporate ESG metrics, climate-risk mitigation strategies, governance standards, and long-term value creation frameworks.

A major highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Hall of Fame Award to Bhaskar Bhat, former Managing Director of Titan and current Chairperson of Kansai Nerolac Paints. The citation recognised his contribution towards transforming Titan into one of India’s most trusted consumer brands while building a leadership legacy rooted in integrity, trust, and long-term value creation.

The awards ceremony recognised companies across sectors for excellence in annual reporting. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone won in the Logistics & Supply Chain category, while Bharat Electronics secured the award in Defence & Aerospace. Havells India was honoured in Electrical Equipment, and HCL Technologies emerged winner in the IT/ITES segment.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services won the Capital Markets category, while Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders secured the Heavy Manufacturing award. Info Edge India won in Platforms, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise was recognised in Healthcare, and NTPC received the award in Utilities.

The evening also featured insightful panel discussions led by Vivek Law with veteran investor Raamdeo Agrawal and noted business strategist Rama Bijapurkar, focusing on market evolution, consumer behaviour, long-term investing, and India’s changing corporate landscape.

Concluding the ceremony, organisers reiterated that the awards aim to encourage better disclosures, stronger governance, and greater investor trust across corporate India.