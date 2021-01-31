FPIs net buyers at Rs 14,649 cr in January

He further noted that India has been one of the highest recepients of FPI funds among emerging markets in November and December which played a significant role in pushing the Sensex to record 50,000 levels.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the Budget, FPIs would have preferred to book some profit at these levels," Srivastava said.

Giving an overview of emerging markets, Kotak Securities Executive Vice-President and Head (Fundamental Research) Rusmik Oza said that except for India and few more countries, most emerging markets are witnessing FPI selling in a big way.

"Countries like South Korea and Taiwan have seen month-to-date FPI outflows of USD 5.3 billion and USD 3.4 billion, respectively," Oza said.

Countries like India and some of the oil-producing nations can still expect positive FPI flows in the medium term, he further added.

On current selling by FPIs, Groww co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Harsh Jain said said "such movements happen from time to time".

He added that in the longer term, India continues to remain an attractive destination for investment among emerging market. It has been validated by the FPI inflows into the country in 2020, a year when nearly all other emerging markets saw only outflows, Jain said.

On the domestic front, the focus is on the Union Budget and the measures that the government announces to accelerate the economic growth in the country, Srivastava said.