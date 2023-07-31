Foxconn To Set Up Mobile Components Manufacturing Facility Worth ₹1,600 Cr In Tamil Nadu | File Photo

Taiwan-based Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) on Monday signed a letter of intent with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a new mobile components manufacturing facility for Rs 1,600 crore in Kanchipuram district. The project in Tamil Nadu is expected to generate 6,000 new jobs.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met with chairman and CEO of Foxconn, Young Liu in the presence of the state industries minister T R B Rajaa, chief secretary Shiv Das meena, MD and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu Vishu Venugopalan, additional chief secretary S Krishnan, SY Chiang, chief strategy officer of Foxconn and other top company officials.

This new manufacturer will be set up near Foxconn's existing unit at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district that is currently assembling Apple iPhones.

