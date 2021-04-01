Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel appointed as Britannia’s additional director

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel has been appointed as an additional director in Britannia Industries. He is appointed for a period five years, starting from March 31, 2021.

The company in its filing to exchange said, "The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today 31st March, 2021, approved the appointment of Dr. Urjit Patel, as an Additional Director of the Company…”

Urjit Patel was the 24th Governor of the central bank and held the position for a brief period from September 2016 to December 2018. He had succeeded Raghuram Rajan. Prior to becoming the governor, he was a deputy governor when Rajan was the governor. Patel is now succeeded by present governor Shaktikanta Das.

At present, Patel is the chairman of the governing body of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy. He is also on the Investment Advisory Committee of the Army Group Insurance.

Before joining public service, Patel worked in the private sector for 15 years. He has served with International Monetary Fund (IMF) India Desk during the 1991–94 transition period.