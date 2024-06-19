Forgot Your UPI Pin? Know How To Reset And Enjoy Hassle-free Payments

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has completely transformed interbank transactions with its unmatched ease and convenience. But protecting your money is really important. Your finances are protected from unauthorized transactions by your UPI PIN.

It is imperative that you keep your financial information secure, given the rise in cybercrime. Making frequent updates to your UPI PIN is one practical step you can take. Fortunately, well-known apps like BHIM UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay simplify this procedure and guarantee painless PIN changes.

It could be immensely hectic if an individual forgot his UPI pin. No transactions can be completed without the said UPI pin. You can reset your UPI pin to continue using UPI. The resetting process for the UPI pin is absolutely smooth if you know how to do it.

Make sure you have already fulfilled these before starting the UPI pin reset.

1) Please enter the last six numbers on your debit card.

2) Enter your debit card's expiration date.

3) Check that the number on your phone and your bank account are linked.

Steps to Reset your UPI pin

Step 1: Open your mobile device's BHIM UPI app.

Step 2: Select the "Bank account" option from the menu.

Step 3: Find the "Reset UPI PIN" option and click on it.

Step 4: To start the process of creating a new UPI PIN, enter the last six digits and the date of expiration of your debit card.

Step 5: The app will automatically identify your registered mobile number and send a one-time password (OTP) from your bank.

Step 6: Enter the UPI PIN that you have chosen.

Step 7: To finish the process, confirm your new UPI PIN when prompted.

You can improve the security of your online transactions by doing these steps and using the BHIM UPI app to reset your UPI PIN. This simple procedure protects your financial information, whether you use Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, or any other digital payment platform.

To avoid potential cyber fraud, it's critical to stay watchful and update your UPI PIN on a regular basis. Follow the above-mentioned steps to reset your UPI pin and enjoy hassle-free transactions with any seller who has a QR code.

