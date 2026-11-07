Foreign Bulls Unleash ₹45,960 Crore Buying Frenzy In Just Five Days, Indian Stock Markets Stage Spectacular Rally As Domestic Investors Turn Sellers

Share Market |

Mumbai: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) staged a dramatic comeback in Indian equities, pumping ₹45,960 crore into domestic stocks during five trading sessions this week, triggering a powerful stock market rally. The massive inflows exceeded October's FII selling of ₹45,162 crore, marking a sharp turnaround in overseas investor sentiment.

Foreign Comeback

FIIs remained net buyers for the second consecutive week after a prolonged 10-week selling streak. Their aggressive purchases helped Indian benchmark indices record weekly gains exceeding 8.5 per cent. The reversal came amid improving corporate earnings, easing geopolitical tensions and declining crude oil prices.

Domestic Selling

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, moved in the opposite direction, selling equities worth ₹24,197 crore during the week. They remained net sellers across all five sessions, ending an 11-week buying streak. Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research at Bajaj Broking, attributed the selling to profit-booking following the sharp market recovery.

Institutional Flows

Combined institutional activity resulted in net buying of approximately ₹21,764 crore. Thursday and Friday witnessed particularly strong foreign participation, with FIIs purchasing equities worth ₹28,724 crore. During these sessions, DIIs sold shares worth ₹16,413 crore.

Market Rally

Indian equity benchmarks extended their winning streak to seven consecutive sessions on Friday, their longest such run in three years. The Sensex surged 1,718.01 points, or 2.17 per cent, to close at 81,028.02. Meanwhile, the Nifty gained 493.75 points, or 2.01 per cent, ending at 25,030.35. Banking heavyweights and earnings-driven stocks supported the advance.

Market Outlook

Analysts cautioned that sustaining the rally would depend heavily on continued foreign inflows. With domestic institutions booking profits, any slowdown in overseas buying could affect market momentum. The new Samvat begins with Sunday's special Muhurat trading session, followed by a holiday-shortened trading week.

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