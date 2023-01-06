e-Paper Get App
Force Motors Dec total production rises 45%, total sales up 38% YoY

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 02:59 PM IST
Force Motors Dec total production rises 45%, total sales up 38% YoY | Image: Force Motors (Representative)
Automobile manufacturer Force Motors Ltd's total vehicle production rose 44.6% on year and 12.2% on month to 2,326 units, while total sales were up over 38% on year and 17% sequentially at 2,291 units in December, according to a company release.

Domestic sales increased 29% on year to 1,861 units last month, while exports rose to 430 units from 215 units a year ago.

Small and light commercial vehicle production increased by 65.8% annually and 26% monthly to reach 1,603 units in December, while production of tractors, sports utility vehicles, and utility vehicles increased by 12.6% annually but decreased by almost 10% monthly to 723 units.

Small and light commercial vehicle domestic sales increased by roughly 48% year over year to 1,137 units, while exports increased by 100% year over year to 427 units in December.

In December, domestic sales of tractors, sports utility vehicles, and utility vehicles increased to 724 units from 673 units in the previous year, while exports decreased by 25% to 3 units.

