Force Gurkha 3-Door RWD Launching Soon, to Take on Thar RWD

Force Gurkha | Photo credit: Force Motors

Force Motors is introducing a rear-wheel drive version of the 2024 Force Gurkha SUV. Initially, this 4x2 variant will be available only as a 3-door model, while the 5-door version will remain exclusively 4x4.

A new approval document reveals that the Force Gurkha 4x2 will have the same engine as the 4x4 model. It will feature a 2.6-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine with 138 bhp and 320Nm of torque, powered by a 5-speed manual transmission to the rear wheels.

Force Gurkha |

Design-wise, the exterior of the Gurkha 4x2 will remain mostly the same, with minor changes like removing the 4x4x4 badge and possibly offering new wheels. Without the 4x4 system, the Gurkha 4x2 is expected to be significantly cheaper than the 3-door 4x4 version.

Recently, Force Motors has finally rolled out the much-awaited Gurkha SUV in India, offering two different styles: a 3-door version and a 5-door. The 3-door model starts at Rs 16.75 lakh, while the 5-door variant comes in at Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of looks, the brand-new Force Gurkha 5-door closely resembles its updated 3-door sibling. Both versions sport a fresh grille with ‘Gurkha’ logo, round LED headlights with DRLs, turn signals on the fenders, and fog lights that also help in cornering. While the 5-door keeps the boxy shape and lines of the 3-door, it’s longer by 425mm and comes with two extra doors at the back. Other additions include blacked-out door handles, big wheel arches, stylish 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, vertically stacked LED tail lights, a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate, and a roof rack at the back. You can pick from four colors, Red, Green, White, and Black.

Force Gurkha 5-Door |

Safety is a top priority for the Force Gurkha, boasting features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system, dual airbags, traction control, hill-hold assist, three-point seatbelts for all occupants, as well as an anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake-force distribution.