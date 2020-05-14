Focus on migrant workers, street vendors and small farmers: Highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference on May 14

While speaking of the urban poor, which includes the migrant workers, approximately Rs 11,000 crore has been allocated. "Shelter homes can be built with these funds for the homeless, along with the food and water. The cost is borne by the homeless. We are taking care of them," Nirmala Sitharaman said, highlighting that this was done in the past two months.

In addition, 12,000 self-help groups have produced 3 crore masks and 1.2 lakh litres of hand sanitisers. "These groups include urban poor and this shows their role in helping the nation," she said.

She also raised the concern about the migrant workers, who have been struggling to go home. "We have already increased the wage rate to Rs 202 per hour from Rs 180," she added.

The government has also permitted state governments to SDRF for setting up shelter for migrants and providing them food and water etc. "We are conscious, we are attending to the migrants and giving them in various different ways," the finance minister added.

Furthermore, the government has already generated 14.62 crore person-days of work till 13th May, which is 40-50% more persons enrolled as compared to last May. "Migrant workers going back to their states being actively enrolled," Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Currently, the minimum wage is only applicable to 30 per cent of the workers. "If there can be a national floor wage concept so that there is no disparity between wage workers. We are also looking to give workers an appointment letter, as well as provide them health insurance," she said.