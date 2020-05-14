Decoding Nirmala Sitharaman's May 13 announcement - what does it really mean?

With Wednesday’s announcement, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a measure that was worth Rs 6 lakh crore. This is in addition to the measures induced by the Reserve Bank of India and government earlier through monetary stimulus and fiscal relief that would amount to around Rs 7 lakh crore, stated Care Ratings in a note.

The rating agency has simplified the announcement further. It stated Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement and other past measures are worth around Rs 13 lakh crore. So now only Rs 7 lakh crore package is pending and that may be expected in the coming days.

The Rs 3-lakh crore emergency working capital facility for businesses, including MSMEs; Rs 20,000 crore subordinated debt for stressed MSMEs; Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion through MSME Fund of Funds; and the new definition of MSME and other measures for MSMEs. All these measures are positive move by the government, agreed the rating agency. The rating agency explained while the Rs 3 lakh crore would have flowed in the normal course from banks, the advantage here is in terms of the cost being capped, a term being fixed with the moratorium and more importantly guaranteed by the Government.