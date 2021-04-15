FMCGs gear up, IL&FS’ debt recovery and dream quarter for real estate: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on April 15, 2021

Are FMCG Sectors In for A Good Run?

If the first COVID-19 wave's experience is any indication, FMCGs can see an increase in activity during the current second COVID-19 wave.

While consumers are likely to cut back on discretionary spending, demand is likely to increase for staple products. This was the trend during the first lockdown, where consumption of branded FMCG products increased due to the hygiene concerns and trend of home cooking.

During the lockdown last year, demand for FMCG products like biscuits, confectionaries, and packaged food increased by many folds. As a result, Parle managed to record the highest ever sales of Parle-G in its long history. Britannia also reported record sales of its biscuit products.

This year's trend is likely to repeat itself. Companies must, however, strive to eliminate supply chain-related constraints, which have proven to be major roadblocks.