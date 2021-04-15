Sensex jumps 260 points, Nifty 50 tops 14,550 amid positive cues from global markets

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 260 points higher after a volatile session on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, TCS and ICICI Bank amid largely positive cues from global markets.

After gyrating 877 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 259.62 points or 0.53 per cent higher at 48,803.68.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 76.65 points or 0.53 per cent to 14,581.45.

TCS was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by ONGC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's, HDFC and HCL Tech.

On the other hand, Infosys, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.