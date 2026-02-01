FM Sitharaman Presents Budget In Red Digital 'Bahi-Khata', Blending Tradition & Tech

File Image |

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman once again highlighted the government’s move towards tradition and technology on Sunday by carrying the Union Budget documents on a digital tablet placed inside a red ‘bahi-khata’ style pouch. This continues the paperless Budget format introduced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government. FM Sitharaman first replaced the old leather briefcase, a symbol inherited from British times, with the traditional bahi-khata in 2019.

Two years later, in 2021, she switched to using a digital tablet to carry the Budget papers, further promoting a modern and eco-friendly approach. The upcoming Budget presentation will be her ninth in a row as Finance Minister. The bahi-khata is a red pouch that holds the digital tablet containing the Budget documents. It is decorated with the golden national emblem and represents a clear shift away from the colonial-era briefcase tradition, which began in 18th-century Britain and was followed in India for decades.

By choosing the bahi-khata, FM Sitharaman aimed to move away from colonial symbols and adopt something rooted in Indian culture. After presenting her first Budget in 2019, the Finance Minister had said it was time to leave behind the “British hangover” and use an indigenous alternative. FM Sitharaman also mentioned that the bahi-khata was easier and more convenient to carry. Meanwhile, after presenting the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament at 11 a.m., Finance Minister Sitharaman will interact with around 30 college students from different regions of the country.

As part of the initiative, the students will also witness the live presentation of the Union Budget from the Lok Sabha Gallery, giving them an opportunity to observe one of the most significant Parliamentary proceedings of the year, according to an official statement. The students have been selected from a wide range of academic disciplines, including commerce, economics, medical education and vocational courses, and represent various states across India. They will also visit the Ministry of Finance at Kartavya Bhawan-1 and interact with senior officials to gain insights into its functioning, policy formulation processes and the role of institutions in nation-building.

