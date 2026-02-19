FM Sitharaman Pitches India As Top FDI Destination To Norwegian CEOs In Oslo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman strongly advocated for increased foreign direct investment in India during a roundtable with prominent Norwegian CEOs and investors in Oslo. |

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a strong pitch for more foreign direct investment (FDI) in India at a roundtable meeting with prominent Norwegian CEOs and investors in Oslo on Wednesday. In her remarks at the event, the Finance Minister said: "My official visit to Norway has witnessed engaging and positive discussions on India as an investment destination and the fastest growing major economy of the world."

She also said that the Union Budget 2026-27 underpins the reform focus of the government on easing regulatory and compliance burden for citizens and companies which would make investments easier. "In the light of India's expanding trade architecture, including agreements with European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the EU, the UK and the US, the Union Finance Minister highlighted the conditions in India that provide a durable framework for trade, industrial collaboration and long-term investments," the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman participated in a Roundtable meeting with prominent Norwegian CEOs and investors, in Oslo, today. The CEO of India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and President of CII @FollowCII also… pic.twitter.com/IUt6xWvcK6 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) February 17, 2026

The participants appreciated the predictable policy and macroeconomic environment in India and acknowledged the reform efforts and momentum by the government, the Ministry added. The CEO of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) made a presentation highlighting India's growth and reform story and the potential and scope of investment opportunities between the two countries across key sectors. The India–Norway CEOs Roundtable was organised by the industry chamber CII in partnership with the Indian Embassy in Norway.

Meanwhile, Norway is looking forward to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for later in the year, which would further expand bilateral cooperation, said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. In his meeting with Finance Minister Sitharaman in Oslo, Store appreciated India’s reform momentum and said that Norway and India can collaborate in the sectors of fisheries, health tech, maritime and space. He also lauded the contribution of the Indian diaspora in Norway.

They also held discussions on operationalisation of the India-EFTA TEPA and outlined key areas of collaboration between the two countries, including in areas related to high-tech manufacturing, carbon capture storage, startups, semiconductor, renewable energy, and waste management, among others, according to a Finance Ministry statement.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.