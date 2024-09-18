 FM Sitharaman Launches NPS Vatsalya: New Pension Scheme For Children's Future With ₹1,000 Minimum Contribution
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFM Sitharaman Launches NPS Vatsalya: New Pension Scheme For Children's Future With ₹1,000 Minimum Contribution

FM Sitharaman Launches NPS Vatsalya: New Pension Scheme For Children's Future With ₹1,000 Minimum Contribution

Parents can subscribe to NPS Vatsalya online or visiting a bank or post office. The minimum contribution to open Vatsalya account is Rs 1,000. Subscribers will have to contribute Rs 1,000 annually thereafter.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
FM Sitharaman Launches NPS Vatsalya: New Pension Scheme For Children's Future With ₹1,000 Minimum Contribution | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday launched the NPS Vatsalya scheme, which will allow parents to save for their children's future by investing in a pension account.

Parents can subscribe to NPS Vatsalya online or visiting a bank or post office. The minimum contribution to open Vatsalya account is Rs 1,000. Subscribers will have to contribute Rs 1,000 annually thereafter.

The guidelines for withdrawal from NPS accounts are being finalised.

Launching the scheme, Sitharaman said NPS has generated very competitive returns and offers the option to people to save while ensuring future income.

FPJ Shorts
French National Assembly Approves LFI’s Impeachment Resolution Against President Macron; Challenges Loom
French National Assembly Approves LFI’s Impeachment Resolution Against President Macron; Challenges Loom
Rajasthan RSMSSB CET 2024: Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow; Know How To Download & More
Rajasthan RSMSSB CET 2024: Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow; Know How To Download & More
Rahul Bose Reveals He Would Never Get Lead Role In Big-Budget Films: 'They Would Cast The Stars, Why Me?'
Rahul Bose Reveals He Would Never Get Lead Role In Big-Budget Films: 'They Would Cast The Stars, Why Me?'
Mira-Bhayandar Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 20,668 Idols Immersed This Year; 2,101 On Final Day, Increase In Eco-Friendly Immersions
Mira-Bhayandar Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 20,668 Idols Immersed This Year; 2,101 On Final Day, Increase In Eco-Friendly Immersions

What is NPS Vatsalya?

NPS Vatsalya is an extension of the already existing NPS to children. In the last 10 years, NPS has 1.86 crore subscribers with an Asset Under Management (AUM) of Rs 13 lakh crore.

Children below the age of 18 years can open NPS Vatsalya account, which will automatically get converted to regular NPS account on completion of 18 years of age. Pension will come from the account only upon attainment of 60 years of age.

Read Also
Anand Mahindra Praises Piyush Pandey's Ad Celebrating Daughters; Expresses Gratitude Saying 'God...
article-image

NPS has generated 14 per cent, 9.1 per cent, and 8.8 per cent returns for investments in equity, corporate debt and G-Secs, respectively, Sitharaman said.

Children below the age of 18 years can open NPS Vatsalya account

Children below the age of 18 years can open NPS Vatsalya account | Representative Image

NPS Vatsalya was announced in the FY25 Budget presented in July.

Many lenders, including ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, have joined hands with the PFRDA to launch National Pension Scheme (NPS) - Vatsalya.

ICICI Bank inaugurated the scheme's commencement in Mumbai at its service centre by registering a few children's accounts under NPS Vatsalya.

Financial Services Secretary Nagaraju Maddirala said the government will be receptive of subscriber feedback and improve pension scheme accordingly.

"Ever since we have announced the proposed launch of PM Vatsalya scheme, we have been getting feedback and suggestions to improve the scheme. As we go along and implement the Vatsalya scheme, we will try to improve so that concerns expressed in the last one week are taken care," Maddirala said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Tata Power Renewable Energy Secures 400 MW Hybrid Project From MSEDCL, Largest...

Maharashtra: Tata Power Renewable Energy Secures 400 MW Hybrid Project From MSEDCL, Largest...

Bollywood Meets Business: Madhuri Dixit Bets Big On Swiggy With ₹1.5 Cr Investment Ahead Of $1.4...

Bollywood Meets Business: Madhuri Dixit Bets Big On Swiggy With ₹1.5 Cr Investment Ahead Of $1.4...

FM Sitharaman Launches NPS Vatsalya: New Pension Scheme For Children's Future With ₹1,000 Minimum...

FM Sitharaman Launches NPS Vatsalya: New Pension Scheme For Children's Future With ₹1,000 Minimum...

KRN Heat Exchanger & Refrigeration IPO To Hit The Stock Market On September 25

KRN Heat Exchanger & Refrigeration IPO To Hit The Stock Market On September 25

Nazara Raises ₹900 Crore, Ups Stake In Absolute Sports To 91%

Nazara Raises ₹900 Crore, Ups Stake In Absolute Sports To 91%