Flipkart Group Appoints Sharon Pais CEO As Nandita Sinha Resigns

Major leadership changes have been made at fashion e-commerce platform Myntra. The company’s chief business officer (CBO) and former head of Flipkart Fashion, Sharon Pais, has been appointed as head of Myntra effective April 13.

Pais is taking over the responsibility from chief executive officer (CEO) Nandita Sinha, who is concluding her 13-year stint at Myntra. Sinha was serving as Myntra’s CEO since 2022, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Myntra is part of the Flipkart Group, which is owned by Walmart.

In an internal note to the company, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO of Flipkart, informed about the leadership changes.

“Sharon Pais will lead Myntra and report to me, effective immediately. She has worked closely with the team over the years and understands the business well,” he said in the note.

“Nandita will continue to support the business in an advisory role over the next few months to ensure continuity, including on key initiatives,” Krishnamurthy said.

Pais was serving as the head of Flipkart Fashion until now. As she moves to take over as the CEO of Myntra, Kapil Thirani will now lead Flipkart Fashion.

Thirani was the head of Marketplace.

“Kapil Thirani will now lead Flipkart Fashion, reporting to Sakait Chaudhary,” said Krishnamurthy.

Chaudhary is the Senior Vice President of Flipkart Marketplace and head of Shopsy.

“This is to ensure all our softline businesses are aligned together. We will initiate the process to identify a successor for the marketplace business,” Krishnamurthy said in the internal note.

Apart from Myntra, platforms like Cleartrip, Ekart, and Shopsy are also part of the Flipkart Group.

Myntra is one of the most profitable units of the group. The largest fashion e-commerce platform in India, Myntra dominates rivals such as Amazon Fashion, Reliance’s AJIO, Nykaa Fashion, and Meesho.