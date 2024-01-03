Flipkart Co-Founder Binny Bansal Has A New E-Commerce Venture: Here's All We Know So Far

Binny Bansal, known for co-founding Flipkart, has launched OppDoor, his latest entrepreneurial venture in the e-commerce space. Targeting businesses, OppDoor actively assists emerging e-commerce brands in their global expansion.

What Happened? Bansal, who fully exited Flipkart last year after selling his stake to Walmart, has brought on board former Flipkart executives for this new enterprise.

OppDoor, a managed services platform, will assist e-commerce brands with end-to-end services focusing on global market expansion, customer behaviour, taxation, compliance, and partnerships.

The startup operates under a Singapore-registered entity, reflecting Bansal’s business strategy post-Flipkart. His venture fund, Three State Ventures, also plays an active role in this new business.

Appetite for enterprise: Since leaving Flipkart, Bansal has been an active investor in the Indian startup scene, contributing to various ventures while being based in Singapore. His notable investments include Curefoods, PhonePe, Acko, and a significant stake in early-stage fund O21 Capital.

He is also involved with xto10x, providing consultancy services to startups. Bansal’s move to start OppDoor aligns with his ongoing commitment to the e-commerce and startup ecosystem, showcasing his expertise and influence in the industry.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Benzinga)