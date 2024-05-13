 Flipkart Big Bachat Days 2024 Sale: Get The Best Deals, Offers On Smartphones & 12th Generation Laptops
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFlipkart Big Bachat Days 2024 Sale: Get The Best Deals, Offers On Smartphones & 12th Generation Laptops

Flipkart Big Bachat Days 2024 Sale: Get The Best Deals, Offers On Smartphones & 12th Generation Laptops

Flipkart, the leading online shopping site, has announced its exclusive Big Bachat Days sale. This limited-time event offers incredible deals on a wide range of items, particularly electronic gadgets.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Flipkart Big Bachat Days 2024 Sale: Get The Best Deals, Offers On Smartphones &12th Generation's Laptops |

Flipkat's Big Bachat Days has been live since May 12, 2024, and it will end on May 17, 2024. The limited sale offers include discounts on Home appliances such as TVs, refrigerators, Washing Machines, and kitchen essentials like microwaves, Electric kettle and Water Purifiers, as well as home appliances like irons. However, the sale mainly focuses on electronics items such as smartphones and Laptops. 

About Flipkart's Big Bachat Sale 

One of the biggest e-commerce shopping sites has already declared its sale, offering a wide variety of items just like its previous Big Saving Days sale. In this article, we will give you information related to offers on smartphones and laptops. 

In smartphones, the offers are available on Moto Edge 40 Neo, Vivo T2 Pro 5g, Poco M6 PRP, POCO x6 Neo 5G, Redmi m6 Pro, iPhone 15, Samsung s21 FE, Moot G34, Moto G54 and Relame 12 pro and more. The sale also provides discounts on HP Victus Laptop, Lenovo Ideapad Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020, Apple's Macebook, etc.

Flipkart's Big Bachat Sale

Flipkart's Big Bachat Sale | A screengrab from Flipkart website

Read Also
Flipkart's Big Bachat Days Sale Goes LIVE: Avail Great Discounts, Offers & Much More On The Shopping...
article-image

Offers On Smartphones 

In the digital era, everybody wants to have smartphones or Apple's iPhones in their hand. Filpkart's Big Bachat sale focuses mainly on smartphones and laptops. The sale offers a wide variety of smartphones at meager prices compared to the market price, starting from Rs 8,500. The live sale offers Motorola's Smartphone starting at Rs 32,000 and Vivo T3x 5G starting at Rs 16 499, with 19 per cent off. Poco M6 Pro 5G is available for Rs 9000, and an EMI option is also available. If you want to buy an iPhone, grab it from the shopping site as it offers the phone for Rs 55,999 with a discount of 15 per cent.

Flipkart's Big Bachat Sale

Flipkart's Big Bachat Sale | A screengrab from Flipkart website

Read Also
Amazon Great Summer Sale Live: Everything About Offers & Deals On Smart Phones
article-image

Offers on Laptops 

Flipkart has a wide variety of laptops, especially the 12th generation with i3, i5, or i7. Lenovo Ideapad Intel Core N4020 is available for just Rs 15,990, the cheapest laptop for sale. Acer Aspire 7 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12450H is available for Rs 48 990 with 41 per cent off. Apple 2020 Macbook Air Apple M1 is giving a discount of 17 per cent and is available for only Rs 73, 990. Take advantage of this fantastic sale, and stay tuned for the next sale.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rulka Electricals IPO To Open on May 16; Sets Price Band At ₹223-235 Per Share

Rulka Electricals IPO To Open on May 16; Sets Price Band At ₹223-235 Per Share

Skoda Offers Massive Discounts of up to Rs 2.5 Lakh on Kushaq, Slavia in May

Skoda Offers Massive Discounts of up to Rs 2.5 Lakh on Kushaq, Slavia in May

Amit Shah's Market Advice: Buy Shares Before June 4, Stocks Will Go Up, Says Union Home Minister

Amit Shah's Market Advice: Buy Shares Before June 4, Stocks Will Go Up, Says Union Home Minister

Zomato Allots Esop's Amidst Q4 Results

Zomato Allots Esop's Amidst Q4 Results

India's Support For Maldives: SBI Extends Subscription Of Government Bill Worth $50 Million

India's Support For Maldives: SBI Extends Subscription Of Government Bill Worth $50 Million