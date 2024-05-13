Flipkart Big Bachat Days 2024 Sale: Get The Best Deals, Offers On Smartphones & 12th Generation Laptops

Flipkart Big Bachat Days 2024 Sale: Get The Best Deals, Offers On Smartphones &12th Generation's Laptops |

Flipkat's Big Bachat Days has been live since May 12, 2024, and it will end on May 17, 2024. The limited sale offers include discounts on Home appliances such as TVs, refrigerators, Washing Machines, and kitchen essentials like microwaves, Electric kettle and Water Purifiers, as well as home appliances like irons. However, the sale mainly focuses on electronics items such as smartphones and Laptops.

About Flipkart's Big Bachat Sale

One of the biggest e-commerce shopping sites has already declared its sale, offering a wide variety of items just like its previous Big Saving Days sale. In this article, we will give you information related to offers on smartphones and laptops.

In smartphones, the offers are available on Moto Edge 40 Neo, Vivo T2 Pro 5g, Poco M6 PRP, POCO x6 Neo 5G, Redmi m6 Pro, iPhone 15, Samsung s21 FE, Moot G34, Moto G54 and Relame 12 pro and more. The sale also provides discounts on HP Victus Laptop, Lenovo Ideapad Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020, Apple's Macebook, etc.

Flipkart's Big Bachat Sale | A screengrab from Flipkart website

Offers On Smartphones

In the digital era, everybody wants to have smartphones or Apple's iPhones in their hand. Filpkart's Big Bachat sale focuses mainly on smartphones and laptops. The sale offers a wide variety of smartphones at meager prices compared to the market price, starting from Rs 8,500. The live sale offers Motorola's Smartphone starting at Rs 32,000 and Vivo T3x 5G starting at Rs 16 499, with 19 per cent off. Poco M6 Pro 5G is available for Rs 9000, and an EMI option is also available. If you want to buy an iPhone, grab it from the shopping site as it offers the phone for Rs 55,999 with a discount of 15 per cent.

Flipkart's Big Bachat Sale | A screengrab from Flipkart website

Offers on Laptops

Flipkart has a wide variety of laptops, especially the 12th generation with i3, i5, or i7. Lenovo Ideapad Intel Core N4020 is available for just Rs 15,990, the cheapest laptop for sale. Acer Aspire 7 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12450H is available for Rs 48 990 with 41 per cent off. Apple 2020 Macbook Air Apple M1 is giving a discount of 17 per cent and is available for only Rs 73, 990. Take advantage of this fantastic sale, and stay tuned for the next sale.