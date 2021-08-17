Flipkart adds four new fulfilment, sortation centres in Maharashtra

Flipkart today announced the strengthening of its tech-enabled supply chain network in Maharashtra with the addition of four new fulfilment and sortation centres to support local sellers from the state and cater to the growing demand for e-commerce.

The new facilities located in Bhiwandi and Nagpur are collectively spread across an area of nearly 7 lakh square feet, helping create over 4,000 direct and indirect jobs. Flipkart has a very large and rapidly growing seller base in the state selling everything from home decor to mobiles to luggage and travel accessories to customers across the country, according to a press release.

Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries, Government of Maharashtra, while appreciating Flipkart Group's continued commitment to the state, said, "Maharashtra is one of the most attractive investment destinations in the country and Flipkart’s recent investments are a welcome move for the state.”

Maharashtra is among the key centres for Flipkart from a supply chain standpoint to ensure seamless movement of goods across the country. With the recent additions and expansion of existing facilities, Flipkart has a total of 12 supply chain facilities in Maharashtra spread across over 23 lakh square feet area, creating more than 20,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Commenting on the launch of the new facilities, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart, said, “As a homegrown e-commerce company, we are continuously making deep investment in infrastructure and supply-chain in Maharashtra to support a robust ecosystem for local MSMEs, artisans, weavers and other under-served communities. We have a long-standing relationship with the state of Maharashtra and are looking forward to extending this partnership as we continue democratizing commerce backed by technology & innovation.”



Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 03:43 PM IST