 Flights out of Manipur cost 10 times more as people try to flee violence
After the pandemic, caps had been imposed on airline pricing, before they were lifted in 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
File/ Representative Image

When the war in Ukraine triggered chaos across the country, people flocked to airports and border checkpoints to escape, and that's when Ukraine International Airlines allegedly charged exorbitant rates. As inhuman as it may sound, the sudden surge was a result of the way aviation pricing works, where demand and availability decide ticket rates.

As India's North Eastern state of Manipur burns due to violence and people try to escape, ticket prices from Imphal to Guwahati and Kolkata have gone up 10 times.

article-image

Opportunity in humanitarian crisis?

  • This means that people trying to fly out of Manipur to seek safety in the nearest state capitals had to pay Rs 25,000 instead of Rs 2,500 per seat.

  • The distance between Imphal and Guwahati is 269 kilometres and hence the price per ticket is Rs 15,000 to Rs 21,000 for one-way travel.

article-image

  • At the same time the distance to Kolkata is 615 kilometres, driving the prices up to Rs 31,000 for people trying to flee ethnic clashes.

Government warned about predatory pricing

  • Although the situation is cooling down in Manipur, additional flights have also been deployed to evacuate people from the state.

  • After the pandemic, caps had been imposed on airline pricing, before they were lifted in 2022.

  • Recently a parliamentary panel recommended an upper and lower limit to prevent predatory pricing by airlines.

