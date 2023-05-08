 Air India extends waiver on rescheduling, cancellation charges for all Manipur flights till Monday
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAir India extends waiver on rescheduling, cancellation charges for all Manipur flights till Monday

Air India extends waiver on rescheduling, cancellation charges for all Manipur flights till Monday

The airline started to offer these concessions on May 4.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
Air India extends waiver on rescheduling, cancellation charges for all Manipur flights till Monday | Picture for representation/ File

In view of the prevailing violence in Manipur, Air India has offered a full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation of tickets for all flights to or from the northeastern state by Air India till Monday.

The airline started to offer these concessions on May 4.

Several state governments, that also includes the country's northeastern part, are working on plans to evacuate their citizens out of the violence-hit Manipur.

Internet services suspended in Manipur

Meanwhile, internet services remain suspended and curfew imposed in violence-affected regions, and security forces deployed in Manipur after clashes between communities residing in hills and plains districts.

However, since Sunday there have been some relaxation in curfew for people to be able to purchase essential items.

Read Also
‘We are scared’: Students from Maharashtra stranded in Manipur
article-image

What initiated the violence in Manipur?

The violence erupted in the state last week after a Scheduled Tribes reservation was demanded by the plains dwellers, who are predominantly Meiteis and are the majority in numbers.

Against those demands, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on Wednesday, which later turned violent.

With inputs from ANI

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani Group receives assurance for financial support from 3 Japanese Bank: Report

Adani Group receives assurance for financial support from 3 Japanese Bank: Report

Air India extends waiver on rescheduling, cancellation charges for all Manipur flights till Monday

Air India extends waiver on rescheduling, cancellation charges for all Manipur flights till Monday

Rupee rises 8 paise to 81.70 against US dollar

Rupee rises 8 paise to 81.70 against US dollar

Gold, silver prices rise on May 8; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver prices rise on May 8; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 8: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 8: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...