Bhopal: 20 MP students awaits govt help for evacuation from Manipur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 20 students from Madhya Pradesh have got stuck in violence –hit Manipur and they are worried about their safety. Now, they are waiting for the government help for their safe evacuation. Their families too quite perturbed over the development in Manipur. The students want to return to MP as soon as possible but the state government is yet to act in this regard.

Thirteen of them are studying at the National Sports University (NSU), Imphal. When the Free Press contacted the students stranded in Manipur, they said that most of the students from the other states have been evacuated by their respective state governments. But, they are still waiting for their safe evacuation by the state govt.

Shashibhan Tiwari, a footballer studying in Imphal, said, “Students from the NE states have been evacuated by their state governments and other states are also providing helpline numbers to their students. We got a call from the Additional Collector of Khandwa and he assured us that efforts are being made for our evacuation,” Tiwari added.

What is a matter of concern for these stranded students is that the Madhya Pradesh government is yet to issue any helpline on which they can contact and seek immediate help.

The students said: "Currently, we know that there are around 20 students from MP, who are stuck in Imphal, are trying to connect with everyone who is from Madhya Pradesh. There could be more, too, but we are not sure yet. We are trying to make a group."

Students said they were living in fear and we are also facing grocery related problems. Earlier, good food was available, but now, due to the problem, we are not able to get even complete food. We are here with no internet also.

Meanwhile, an MLA from Pandhana, Khandwa Ram Dangore, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan requesting him to rescue the stranded students. The MLA told the Free Press: "We had a word with the CMO and Manipur Governor; we have asked them for the data of the MP students who are stuck there so that we can arrange help for them."