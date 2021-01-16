First unicorn of 2021: Digit Insurance raises Rs 135 crore capital; valuation stands at $1.9 bn

Mumbai: Fairfax Financial-promoted online non-life player Digit Insurance has raised Rs 135 crore in fresh equity capital from the existing PE investors, valuing it at USD 1.9 billion.

The company has become the latest to join the league of unicorns in the domestic start-up ecosystem.

With this equity raising, its total capital has gone up to Rs 1,785 crore, giving it a solvency ratio of 2.5 times as against the regulatory mandate of 1.5 times.

The company has divested under-1 per cent to the existing private equity investors -- the Canadian NRI billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings (which had already pumped in USD 140 million into the non-life insurer; and A91 Partners, Faering Capital, and TVS Capital (which had together pumped in USD 84 million).

These four partners have pumped in an additional Rs 135 crore or around USD 1.5 million into the Bengaluru-based company that began operations in December 2017.