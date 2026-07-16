First E20 Petrol Consumer Case: Raipur Forum Orders Compensation To Car Owner Over Fuel Damage Claim

A consumer court in Raipur has reportedly delivered India’s first known ruling linked to complaints over E20 petrol, ordering a vehicle manufacturer and dealer to compensate a car owner who alleged that the fuel caused damage to his vehicle.

The Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the company and dealer to reimburse repair expenses and provide additional compensation for mental agony and litigation costs, according to a report by India Today.

The consumer had claimed that his vehicle started developing repeated mechanical issues after he began using E20 petrol. The problems allegedly included reduced performance, engine misfiring and declining fuel efficiency.

Despite multiple visits to authorised service centres and repeated repair attempts, the issues continued, resulting in significant repair expenses.

The central issue before the commission was whether E20 petrol was responsible for the vehicle’s problems. The manufacturer and dealer denied the allegation, stating that the vehicle was compatible with E20 fuel.

They argued that the issues could have been caused by regular wear and tear, maintenance-related concerns or other factors unrelated to the fuel.

However, the consumer commission reportedly rejected the defence, observing that the vehicle owner had repeatedly approached authorised workshops but similar defects continued to occur.

The commission noted that repeated repair attempts without resolving the underlying problems supported the consumer’s claims.

The forum also highlighted the limited availability of alternative fuels after the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol.

It observed that consumers could not reasonably be expected to avoid the blended fuel when other options were not practically available at petrol pumps.

The commission allowed the complaint and ordered compensation for repair costs, mental distress and legal expenses.

It also prescribed a deadline for payment, with interest applicable if the amount was not paid within the specified period.

The ruling comes amid wider discussions over India’s ethanol blending programme. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has defended E20 fuel, rejecting claims that it damages engines or benefits his family’s ethanol-related business interests.

Gadkari said all E10-compatible vehicles are suitable for E20 petrol and argued that concerns over engine damage were based on misinformation.

He acknowledged that ethanol’s lower calorific value could result in some mileage reduction but said the impact would generally be limited, especially during normal city driving conditions.