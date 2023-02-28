Fire breaks out at Apple supplier Foxlink's facility in Andhra Pradesh, production halted | Image: Apple (Representative)

Foxlink, tech giant Apple's cable supplier, has halted production after a massive fire broke out at one of its manufacturing facilities.

However, no lives were lost in the incident that occurred on Monday. According to authorities, about 750 employees who were at the Jinkalamitta village plant when the fire broke in the unit were able to escape quickly.

The facility's inventory included sheets and sponge, among other stuff, so the fire quickly spread and consumed the entire building. They stated that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The fire started at the Foxlink factory where cables are made, according to Renigunta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A Ramachandra, around 1.15 pm.

According to Ramachandra, the fire was contained to one shed and did not spread to the other two, which house the dining room and kitchens, because to the fire brigades' prompt arrival at the scene.

Read Also Tech layoffs: Apple CEO Tim Cook says job cuts will be last resort

"The largest shed among the three was charred, while the other two were safe. The largest shed is where all the production takes place," he said.

According to the officer, the company has not yet filed an official complaint since it is still calculating the loss in conjunction with the fire and energy authorities.

Police posted images of the industrial plant that showed massive smoke plumes rising from the shed.

About Foxlink

Foxlink was founded in 1986 and supplies a number of major worldwide tech companies with cable assemblies, connectors, power management tools, and battery packs.

With more than 15 design, manufacturing, and sales locations across the world, it has its headquarters in Taipei.