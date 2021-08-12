Fintech firm Zaggle bags 85 new contracts in Q1 of FY22 touching Rs 450 cr

FinTech Company Zaggle announced today that they have successfully bagged 85 new contracts in the first quarter of FY2021-22. The company has touched Rs 450 crore worth of new contracts between April-June 2021.

AT&T, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Philips Carbon, UpGrad, RXIL, Perelli, Liberty Steel, MotilalOswal and Nuvoco Vista are some of the top clients that the company has bagged in this quarter. Zaggle has witnessed a 30 percent growth in the existing quarter as compared to the erstwhile quarter, it said in a press release.

Raj N, Founder and Chairman of Zaggle and ZikZuk said, “At Zaggle, our main objective is to alleviate the intricacies of expense management that companies face. We are glad we have been successful in helping so many companies to ease their expense management and this has truly augmented the growth of our company each passing year.”

Avinash Godkhindi, CEO and MD of Zaggle, said, “This quarter has been a huge win for us. We have already surpassed 30 percent growth and it is definitely going to invigorate the further success of the company in the present fiscal year. We are glad to know that we are being able to help so many companies go digital with our SAAS based Platforms.”

Acknowledging the services of Zaggle, Jatinder Anand, Senior Manager-Planning and Accounts Team of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, said, “ Our employees are very satisfied with Zaggle’s Prepaid Card Solution. Zaggle Meal Cards are widely accepted and are well supported by their efficient technical platform.”

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 01:06 PM IST