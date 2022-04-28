Fintech API platform FidyPay partners with Yes Bank

Full-stack fintech API platform, FidyPay announced its strategic partnership with Yes Bank. As part of the alliance, FidyPay will enable a seamless Connected Banking experience to Yes Bank’s customers. Additionally, FidyPay will also be the Solution Provider for UPI services, it said in a press statement.

Commenting on the alliance, Ajay Rajan, Country Head, Transaction Banking Group, YES BANK said, “FidyPay’s comprehensive solution suite coupled with Bank’s digital enablement will provide customers a ubiquitous and seamless banking experience.”

Manan Dixit, Founder & CEO, FidyPay said, "Given Yes Bank's dominance in developing digital-first strategies for MSMEs and SMEs, we are looking forward to serve a larger audience with our connected banking solutions.”

FidyPay is looking to hit 10 million SME, MSME through such banking collaborations plus extensive network of Government channels which YES BANK has acquired over the year to enable them on Digital Payment Integrated solutions.

FidyPay is eyeing a deeper market penetration with this tie-up, across India. The association will be an enabler for FidyPay to strengthen its existing product line and emerge as a trusted tech partner for Banks, Corporates, MSMEs, SMEs, startups and more, it added.

