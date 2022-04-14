Finance service platform airpay aims to double 'airpay vyaapaaris' to 10 lakhs by 2023

Taking a leaf from the Government of India’s ambitious vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, airpay, India’s first integrated omnichannel financial services platform, today announced its mission to double its presence from 5 lakh airpay vyaapaaris to more than 10 lakhs by 2023.

airpay vyaapaar is built around three pillars that prioritise the needs of the vyaapaari—revenue enhancement, business management, and revenue collection. airpay vyaapaaris offer banking and formal financial services to more than 3.5million unserved consumers across 5,700 villages, 533 districts and 37 states and union territories.

Launched in May 2020, airpay aims to empower India’s 600 million unserved population going forward.

“The JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile) trinity's success has resulted in every citizen opening a bank account. However, a large portion of the population does not know how to benefit from it. We are empowering a new breed of micro-entrepreneurs and self-reliant business owners to provide formal financial products to these unserved consumers,” says Kunal Jhunjhunwala, Founder and Managing Director, airpay.

airpay vyaapaaris’ daily revenuesare driven by transactions done via Micro-ATM, Money Transfer, AePS (Aadhar Enabled Payment System), and other financial products.The airpay vyaapaar platform streamlines vyaapaari business operations with Khata Management, Working Capital Loans, and Tax Compliance.

The revenue collection pillar enables the vyaapaari to accept digital payments through UPI, Bharat QR, Credit/ Debit cards, etc.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 01:26 PM IST