Finance ministry congratulates Ajay Banga on being nominated to lead World Bank | Image: Wikipedia

The Union Finance Ministry on Thursday said India "looks forward to his leadership" of the international organisation congratulating Ajay Banga, former chief executive officer of MasterCard, on being nominated to lead World Bank.

The official Twitter handle of the ministry - @FinMinIndia - said on Thursday, "Congratulations to Mr Ajay Banga on being nominated to lead @WorldBank. India supports Mr Banga's nomination and looks forward to his leadership of the @WorldBank."

Congratulations to Mr Ajay Banga on being nominated to lead @WorldBank. India supports Mr Banga's nomination and looks forward to his leadership of the @WorldBank. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Enntoe8ECH — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) March 2, 2023

"Mr Banga brings with him unique and wide-ranging expertise in #financial and #technological sectors, rich experience in guiding large organisations that have invested and created jobs in #DevelopingEconomies, and in mobilising resources on a large scale," the ministry said.

The ministry further said that Banga's rich experience will stand him in good stead at a time "when the @WorldBank is considering next-generation #reforms to deliver on its ambitious agenda to reduce poverty, expand prosperity and deal with the pressing global challenges of our times."

Following David Malpass' early resignation as president of the World Bank, Banga has been proposed to take his place.

With inputs from Agencies.

