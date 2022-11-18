e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFinance Minister Sitharaman to kick-start pre-budget meetings from November 21

Finance Minister Sitharaman to kick-start pre-budget meetings from November 21

The minister would hold virtual meetings on November 21 in three groups with industry chambers, infrastructure sector and environment experts seeking suggestions for the 2023-24 Budget making from stakeholders.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Finance Minister Sitharaman to kick-start pre-budget meetings from November 21 | Image Source: Wikipedia
Follow us on

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will kick-start the customary pre-budget meetings beginning Monday with a special focus on issues concerning climate change and infrastructure.

The minister would hold virtual meetings on November 21 in three groups with industry chambers, infrastructure sector and environment experts seeking suggestions for the 2023-24 Budget making from stakeholders.

Meeting's on November 22

On November 22, Sitharaman would meet agriculture and agro processing industry, representatives from financial sector and capital markets.

Meeting's on November 24

She will also be meeting the representatives of services sector and trade bodies, besides experts from social sector, including health, education, water and sanitation, on November 24.

Read Also
Nirmala Sitharaman lauds Mumbai Airport Customs' alertness in seizing 61 kg gold worth Rs 32 cr
article-image

Meeting's on November 28

The pre-budget meetings with the trade union representatives and economists are scheduled for November 28.

The participants will give suggestions on the 2023-24 Budget which will be presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister on February 1.

Climate change in budget

Sources said climate change would be one of the priority areas in 2023-24 Budget making as India has pledged to become net zero emitter of carbon by 2070.

Read Also
Maharashtra: 7.1 lakh youth in state to become climate change volunteers to reduce water footprints
article-image

Expected issues to be covered

The budget for the next year will have to address critical issues of high inflation, boosting demand, job creation and putting the economy on a sustained 8 per cent-plus growth path.

It will be the fifth budget of the Modi 2.0 government and Sitharaman, and the last full budget before the general elections slated in April-May 2024.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

RBI: Economy outlook resilient, but sensitive to global headwinds

RBI: Economy outlook resilient, but sensitive to global headwinds

Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns

Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns

Nirmala Sitharaman: Adoption of new technology necessary for transparent accounting system

Nirmala Sitharaman: Adoption of new technology necessary for transparent accounting system

Finance Minister Sitharaman to kick-start pre-budget meetings from November 21

Finance Minister Sitharaman to kick-start pre-budget meetings from November 21

Internet company GoTo lays off 12% of its workforce

Internet company GoTo lays off 12% of its workforce