Finance Minister Sitharaman announces Rs 102 lakh crore of infra projects for next five years

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday addressed a press conference in Delhi and unveiled Rs 102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects that will be implemented in the next five years as part of the government's spending push in the infrastructure sector.

The finance minister said Rs 102 lakh crore National Infrastructure Projects will help make India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.

Speaking at the National Media Centre she said that 70 different stakeholder consultations were held over a short period of four months to for the task-force to identify the same.

"In line with announcement made by PM in his Independence Day 2019 speech, to make infrastructure investment worth Rs. 100 lakh crore for the next five years, a task force was formed to identify projects," she said.

Sitharaman said that the task force for infrastructure investment has come up with recommendations for the investment in Rs. 102 lakh crores worth of projects. This involves 21 Ministries and 18 States and Union Territories.

The Finance Minister added that projects were still coming in, and that she expected the government to reach another 3 lakh crore worth of projects.

This infrastructure investment, in keeping with the current government's objectives, will focus on departments including Power, Rail, Urban, Irrigation, Mobility, Education, Health, Water and Digital, she explained.